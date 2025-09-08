Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers

The State Bureau of Investigation has initiated criminal proceedings regarding a fatal road traffic accident that resulted in the death of a law enforcement officer. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

The tragedy occurred at 05:50 on September 8, on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv. A staff sergeant of a military unit, driving a service vehicle, lost control, skidded, and drove into the oncoming lane.

There was a police service car in that lane, with a police private inside. He died on the spot from his injuries. Another man in the same car also could not be saved.

Criminal proceedings have been opened against the perpetrator of the accident under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or operating rules for a combat, special, or transport vehicle, resulting in a person's death).

The sanction of the article provides for service restriction for up to two years, restriction of liberty from three to five years, detention in a disciplinary battalion for up to two years, or deprivation of liberty from five to ten years.

At the same time, photos of the accident appeared - this was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region.

