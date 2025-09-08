Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 2160 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 9318 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 16472 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 31183 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 55710 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 71868 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 78332 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 117584 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 99278 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 54568 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
55%
755mm
Popular news
Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defenseSeptember 8, 12:00 AM • 11241 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appearedSeptember 8, 01:49 AM • 12734 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 12003 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 10748 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 8070 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 8080 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 10751 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 12006 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 117588 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 99282 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 8074 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 21867 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 27029 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 59086 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 115881 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

The SBI is investigating a fatal road accident in Kyiv that occurred on September 8 on Olena Teliha Street. A military staff sergeant, driving a service vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a police car, resulting in the death of a police officer and another man.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers

The State Bureau of Investigation has initiated criminal proceedings regarding a fatal road traffic accident that resulted in the death of a law enforcement officer. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The tragedy occurred at 05:50 on September 8, on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv. A staff sergeant of a military unit, driving a service vehicle, lost control, skidded, and drove into the oncoming lane.

There was a police service car in that lane, with a police private inside. He died on the spot from his injuries. Another man in the same car also could not be saved.

Criminal proceedings have been opened against the perpetrator of the accident under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or operating rules for a combat, special, or transport vehicle, resulting in a person's death).

The sanction of the article provides for service restriction for up to two years, restriction of liberty from three to five years, detention in a disciplinary battalion for up to two years, or deprivation of liberty from five to ten years.

At the same time, photos of the accident appeared - this was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: Audi driver swerved into oncoming lane - police07.09.25, 21:38 • 2754 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv