Tanks, Osa SAM systems, AFVs: Defense Forces destroyed a number of armored vehicles near Pokrovsk

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
09:25 AM • 2236 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 4094 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 7176 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 18737 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 33246 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 25262 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 31163 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 39907 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 31046 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 61653 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
94%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's energy system in worst state since September 2024 - IAEADecember 20, 12:26 AM • 9852 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"December 20, 12:53 AM • 15078 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhotoDecember 20, 01:09 AM • 22783 views
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 10306 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine05:57 AM • 8500 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 61657 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 40760 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 49287 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 43679 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 68907 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 19267 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 66540 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 47962 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 45688 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 51756 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system

Tanks, Osa SAM systems, AFVs: Defense Forces destroyed a number of armored vehicles near Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Defense Forces conducted a special operation near Pokrovsk, destroying tanks, Osa SAM systems, and armored fighting vehicles. The enemy planned to use this equipment for assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction.

Tanks, Osa SAM systems, AFVs: Defense Forces destroyed a number of armored vehicles near Pokrovsk

The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a large concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk. In particular, tanks, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system, and armored combat vehicles were destroyed. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, according to UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a large concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk. Enemy equipment was detected thanks to intelligence data from the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and aerial reconnaissance of the 414th Separate UAV Battalion "Mad'yar's Birds" in cooperation with the Air Assault Forces Group and the unified coordination center for unmanned systems of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya".

- the report says.

According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment in assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction. To disrupt Russia's offensive potential, the Defense Forces planned and successfully implemented a special operation to destroy the detected equipment.

As a result of the fire damage, the strike aircraft of the Separate Special Purpose Regiment "Lasar's Group" of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed:

  • 9K33 "Osa" (SA-8) anti-aircraft missile system – 1 unit;
    • tank – 2 units;
      • armored combat vehicle – 1 unit;
        • military vehicle with ammunition – 1 unit.

          Also, the "Lasar's Group" aircraft hit:

          • tank – 5 units;
            • armored combat vehicle – 6 units;
              • military vehicle – 2 units;
                • light vehicle – 4 units.

                  Recall

                  Long-range drones of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft, one of which was on the taxiway with a full ammunition load and was ready for a combat sortie, at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  War in Ukraine
                  Technology
                  Martial law
                  War in Ukraine
                  Skirmishes
                  Pokrovsk
                  Sukhoi Su-27
                  National Guard of Ukraine
                  Security Service of Ukraine
                  Crimea