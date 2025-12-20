The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a large concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk. In particular, tanks, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system, and armored combat vehicles were destroyed. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, according to UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a large concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk. Enemy equipment was detected thanks to intelligence data from the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and aerial reconnaissance of the 414th Separate UAV Battalion "Mad'yar's Birds" in cooperation with the Air Assault Forces Group and the unified coordination center for unmanned systems of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya". - the report says.

According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment in assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction. To disrupt Russia's offensive potential, the Defense Forces planned and successfully implemented a special operation to destroy the detected equipment.

As a result of the fire damage, the strike aircraft of the Separate Special Purpose Regiment "Lasar's Group" of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed:

9K33 "Osa" (SA-8) anti-aircraft missile system – 1 unit;

tank – 2 units;

armored combat vehicle – 1 unit;

military vehicle with ammunition – 1 unit.

Also, the "Lasar's Group" aircraft hit:

tank – 5 units;

armored combat vehicle – 6 units;

military vehicle – 2 units;

light vehicle – 4 units.

Recall

Long-range drones of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft, one of which was on the taxiway with a full ammunition load and was ready for a combat sortie, at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.