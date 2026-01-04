Defense Forces continue to hold Rodynske, refuting Russian fakes - "Azov" corps

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the settlement of Rodynske, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, despite the lies of Russian propaganda. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 1st Corps of "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Details

As of January 4, 2026, the forces of the 14th Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" together with the 20th Brigade "Liubart" of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Air Assault Forces are holding the defense within the settlement and on its approaches.

Control over key positions is maintained: the Russians have significant losses in personnel and equipment.

At the same time, Russian propaganda continues to spread false statements regarding the situation on the front line in the Rodynske area.

Edited materials and manipulative messages are used by the enemy to create a false impression of the alleged capture of the settlement - the report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the situation at the front remained tense: the enemy carried out more than 210 attacks and used more than 4,800 kamikaze drones for strikes.