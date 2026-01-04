$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
09:34 AM • 2502 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 26053 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 37545 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 47627 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 49922 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 47382 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 60952 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 81877 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68822 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 89126 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against HavanaJanuary 4, 12:51 AM • 7546 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 14833 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 11128 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 6264 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airportsJanuary 4, 04:24 AM • 12475 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 79927 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 98705 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 109868 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 246563 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 180941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 16194 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 64975 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 74568 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 72072 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 180949 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
BM-21 "Grad"

Defense Forces continue to hold Rodynske, refuting Russian fakes - "Azov" corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the 14th and 20th brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and the 132nd reconnaissance battalion of the Air Assault Forces, are holding Rodynske in Donetsk region. Russian propaganda is spreading false claims about the capture of the settlement, while the occupiers are suffering significant losses.

Defense Forces continue to hold Rodynske, refuting Russian fakes - "Azov" corps

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the settlement of Rodynske, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, despite the lies of Russian propaganda. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 1st Corps of "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Details

As of January 4, 2026, the forces of the 14th Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" together with the 20th Brigade "Liubart" of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Air Assault Forces are holding the defense within the settlement and on its approaches.

Control over key positions is maintained: the Russians have significant losses in personnel and equipment.

At the same time, Russian propaganda continues to spread false statements regarding the situation on the front line in the Rodynske area.

Edited materials and manipulative messages are used by the enemy to create a false impression of the alleged capture of the settlement

 - the report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the situation at the front remained tense: the enemy carried out more than 210 attacks and used more than 4,800 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine