The 7th Airborne Assault Corps reported an enemy mechanized assault on Pokrovsk: what is known

The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces reported an enemy mechanized assault on Pokrovsk, stating that the occupiers intensified their efforts from early morning, attempting to exploit unfavorable weather conditions, while Ukrainian units organizedly began repelling the attack, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukrainian units are repelling a mechanized assault on Pokrovsk. The occupiers began active operations from early morning, attempting to exploit unfavorable weather conditions," reads the message from the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces on Telegram after 4 PM.

As stated, the Russians used armored, automotive, and motor vehicles for the assault. "Columns tried to break through from the southern direction into the northern part of the city," the report said.

"At the same time, units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, anticipating the enemy's assault actions, organizedly began repelling the attack. The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush burned the first Russian 'box'. After that, other units, including artillery, began inflicting damage on the enemy's equipment and personnel. The work to destroy enemy equipment and personnel is ongoing," stated the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

"According to preliminary information, units of the 76th Pskov Air Assault Division are involved in the assault," the report says.

The 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces emphasized: "The defensive operation of the Pokrovsk agglomeration is ongoing. Various components of the Defense Forces are involved in the defense - Air Assault Forces, assault units, SBS, SSO, SBU, National Guard, National Police."

"Logistics remain complicated. To enhance our supply capabilities, an operation to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad is underway," stated the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

