"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps reported an enemy mechanized assault on Pokrovsk: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

The occupiers launched active operations in the morning, attempting to break through to Pokrovsk from the southern direction. Ukrainian units are repelling the attack, destroying enemy equipment and personnel.

The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces reported an enemy mechanized assault on Pokrovsk, stating that the occupiers intensified their efforts from early morning, attempting to exploit unfavorable weather conditions, while Ukrainian units organizedly began repelling the attack, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukrainian units are repelling a mechanized assault on Pokrovsk. The occupiers began active operations from early morning, attempting to exploit unfavorable weather conditions," reads the message from the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces on Telegram after 4 PM.

As stated, the Russians used armored, automotive, and motor vehicles for the assault. "Columns tried to break through from the southern direction into the northern part of the city," the report said.

"At the same time, units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, anticipating the enemy's assault actions, organizedly began repelling the attack. The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush burned the first Russian 'box'. After that, other units, including artillery, began inflicting damage on the enemy's equipment and personnel. The work to destroy enemy equipment and personnel is ongoing," stated the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

"According to preliminary information, units of the 76th Pskov Air Assault Division are involved in the assault," the report says.

The 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces emphasized: "The defensive operation of the Pokrovsk agglomeration is ongoing. Various components of the Defense Forces are involved in the defense - Air Assault Forces, assault units, SBS, SSO, SBU, National Guard, National Police."

"Logistics remain complicated. To enhance our supply capabilities, an operation to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad is underway," stated the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Julia Shramko

