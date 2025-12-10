Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, our troops control almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city, reported the "East" troop grouping in a summary at 10:00 on December 10 on Facebook, writes UNN.

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, our troops control almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing. - reported the "East" troop grouping.

As stated in the report, "the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult." "Ukrainian units continue to perform their assigned tasks and hold their lines," the report says.

"The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The defense forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means," the "East" troop grouping indicated.

As noted, "additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized for uninterrupted provision of our units with everything necessary and timely evacuation."

In the Pokrovsk direction, according to the report, yesterday, according to preliminary data, 122 occupiers were neutralized, 87 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two vehicles, six motorcycles, two ground robotic systems, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of special equipment, two shelters for personnel and 13 shelters for enemy personnel.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map