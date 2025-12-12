Ukraine's Defense Forces blocked Russians in Kupyansk: the northwestern outskirts of the city have been cleared - DeepState

$42.270.01
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1770 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11422 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 20706 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 33316 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43177 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36348 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35447 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52364 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22263 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 22083 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 6842 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 16497 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 9104 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 15779 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 16903 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52364 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 56494 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 56393 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 67064 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 67290 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 1626 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 35617 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 36389 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 41517 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 37821 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces blocked Russians in Kupyansk: the northwestern outskirts of the city have been cleared - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully blocked Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and cleared the northwestern outskirts of the city. The operation is ongoing, with Ukrainian military personnel continuing to identify and eliminate occupiers in the central part of the city.

Ukraine's Defense Forces blocked Russians in Kupyansk: the northwestern outskirts of the city have been cleared - DeepState
Photo: DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully blocked Russian occupiers in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and cleared the entire northwestern outskirts of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OSINT project DeepState.

Details

The operation began with the creation of a blocking line and cutting off the enemy garrison in the city from the main forces. The Defense Forces relatively quickly occupied Radkivka and Kindrashivka, and also took Holubivka under fire control. After that, Myrne and the northwestern outskirts of Kupyansk itself were cleared.

The Defense Forces continue to detect and destroy the degenerates already in the central part of the city, where the Kaps have several enclaves where they were forced to retreat. The operation continues

- DeepState stated.

The operation involved soldiers from units of the Armed Forces (including Special Operations Forces), the National Guard, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Police (including KORD), the Military Law Enforcement Service, and the "Alpha" special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Occupiers killed a civilian in the Kupyansk direction and mined the strike site with an FPV drone11.12.25, 11:27 • 3726 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupiansk