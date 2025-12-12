Ukraine's Defense Forces blocked Russians in Kupyansk: the northwestern outskirts of the city have been cleared - DeepState

Photo: DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully blocked Russian occupiers in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and cleared the entire northwestern outskirts of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OSINT project DeepState.

Details

The operation began with the creation of a blocking line and cutting off the enemy garrison in the city from the main forces. The Defense Forces relatively quickly occupied Radkivka and Kindrashivka, and also took Holubivka under fire control. After that, Myrne and the northwestern outskirts of Kupyansk itself were cleared.

The Defense Forces continue to detect and destroy the degenerates already in the central part of the city, where the Kaps have several enclaves where they were forced to retreat. The operation continues - DeepState stated.

The operation involved soldiers from units of the Armed Forces (including Special Operations Forces), the National Guard, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Police (including KORD), the Military Law Enforcement Service, and the "Alpha" special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.

