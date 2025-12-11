$42.280.10
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Occupiers killed a civilian in the Kupyansk direction and mined the strike site with an FPV drone

Russian occupiers killed a civilian man in the Kupyansk direction, striking with an FPV drone. After that, the Russians mined the strike site with a second FPV drone of the "zhdun" type.

Occupiers killed a civilian in the Kupyansk direction and mined the strike site with an FPV drone

Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkiv region killed a civilian and mined the site of the FPV drone strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the 77th separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Brigade operators discovered the body of a civilian man during aerial reconnaissance on a road near the settlement of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction. He was traveling by motorcycle and died as a result of a targeted strike by a Russian FPV drone.

The Russians also placed a second FPV drone of the "zhdun" type near the strike site with the aim of repeatedly striking any person who approaches the deceased or travels along the same route.

The chilling footage of another Russian war crime was published by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Telegram.

Warning, video 18+!!!

We particularly emphasize that there are no positions or objects of the Ukrainian Defense Forces located in the specified area, which indicates the deliberate and targeted use of weapons against the civilian population.

 - the brigade stated.

Recall

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a family traveling by bicycle to get water came under fire from Russian troops - 4 civilians were wounded, including two minors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

