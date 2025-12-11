Occupiers killed a civilian in the Kupyansk direction and mined the strike site with an FPV drone

Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkiv region killed a civilian and mined the site of the FPV drone strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the 77th separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Brigade operators discovered the body of a civilian man during aerial reconnaissance on a road near the settlement of Novoplatonivka in the Kupyansk direction. He was traveling by motorcycle and died as a result of a targeted strike by a Russian FPV drone.

The Russians also placed a second FPV drone of the "zhdun" type near the strike site with the aim of repeatedly striking any person who approaches the deceased or travels along the same route.

The chilling footage of another Russian war crime was published by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Telegram.

Warning, video 18+!!!

We particularly emphasize that there are no positions or objects of the Ukrainian Defense Forces located in the specified area, which indicates the deliberate and targeted use of weapons against the civilian population. - the brigade stated.

Recall

