The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a massive concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the SR DShV, writes UNN.

Enemy equipment was detected thanks to intelligence data from the 7th Corps of the SR DShV and aerial reconnaissance of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Magyar" in cooperation with the Group of Troops of the Airborne Assault Forces and the unified coordination center for unmanned systems of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia". - the message says.

According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment in assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction.

To disrupt Russia's offensive potential, the Defense Forces planned and successfully implemented a special operation to destroy the detected equipment.

As a result of the fire damage, the strike aircraft of the OZSP "Lasar's Group" of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed:

9K33 "Osa" (SA-8) anti-aircraft missile system – 1 unit.

tank – 2 units.

armored combat vehicle – 1 unit.

military vehicle with ammunition – 1 unit.

Also, "Lasar's Group" aircraft hit:

tank – 5 units.

armored combat vehicle – 6 units.

military vehicle – 2 units.

light vehicle – 4 units.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, battles continue in the southern part of the city, and in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are recorded, which are detected and eliminated. Ukrainian units hold defensive lines and neutralized 123 occupiers in 24 hours in the Pokrovsk direction.