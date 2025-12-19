$42.340.00
The Diplomat

Defense Forces destroyed a cluster of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. An anti-aircraft missile system, tanks, combat vehicles, and motor transport were destroyed.

Defense Forces destroyed a cluster of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk

The Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a massive concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the SR DShV, writes UNN.

Enemy equipment was detected thanks to intelligence data from the 7th Corps of the SR DShV and aerial reconnaissance of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Magyar" in cooperation with the Group of Troops of the Airborne Assault Forces and the unified coordination center for unmanned systems of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia".

- the message says.

According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment in assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction.

To disrupt Russia's offensive potential, the Defense Forces planned and successfully implemented a special operation to destroy the detected equipment.

As a result of the fire damage, the strike aircraft of the OZSP "Lasar's Group" of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed:

  • 9K33 "Osa" (SA-8) anti-aircraft missile system – 1 unit.
    • tank – 2 units.
      • armored combat vehicle – 1 unit.
        • military vehicle with ammunition – 1 unit.

          Also, "Lasar's Group" aircraft hit:

          • tank – 5 units.
            • armored combat vehicle – 6 units.
              • military vehicle – 2 units.
                • light vehicle – 4 units.

                  Recall

                  In Pokrovsk, battles continue in the southern part of the city, and in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are recorded, which are detected and eliminated. Ukrainian units hold defensive lines and neutralized 123 occupiers in 24 hours in the Pokrovsk direction.

                  Olga Rozgon

                  War in Ukraine
                  Technology
                  Martial law
                  War in Ukraine
                  Skirmishes
                  Pokrovsk
                  Donetsk Oblast
                  National Guard of Ukraine