Christmas Eve at the front line: the National Guard showed the unchanging traditions of the Rubizh brigade

For Ukrainians, this holiday has always been a symbol of home. Today, our home is dugouts and positions, but the spirit of Christmas does not fade even here. Amid shelling and hard work, soldiers of the "Rubizh" brigade find time for what matters most. On makeshift tables, there's hot tea and the traditional kutia, as a symbol of connection with generations and native homes. - the report says.

The National Guard added that today, greeting each other with the words "Christ is born!", remember those who make these holidays possible. Our soldiers stand guard over your comfort and our common values.

