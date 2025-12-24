Christmas Eve at the front line: the National Guard showed the unchanging traditions of the Rubizh brigade

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 10873 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 13039 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 10897 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 15636 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23029 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 16110 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18134 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34669 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50192 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 69121 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
77%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 10876 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 11935 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 9062 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 8120 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 8334 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 10880 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 8430 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 13052 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 15646 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 23040 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 4332 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 21301 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 10063 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 35137 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31717 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mushrooms
Fox News

Christmas Eve at the front line: the National Guard showed the unchanging traditions of the Rubizh brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Soldiers of the Rubizh brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine celebrated Christmas Eve at the front line. Hot tea and kutia were on the tables, symbolizing the connection with generations and native homes.

Christmas Eve at the front line: the National Guard showed the unchanging traditions of the Rubizh brigade

Amid shelling and hard work, soldiers of the "Rubizh" brigade find time for what matters most. On makeshift tables, there's hot tea and the traditional kutia. The National Guard showed Christmas Eve at the front line, UNN reports.

For Ukrainians, this holiday has always been a symbol of home. Today, our home is dugouts and positions, but the spirit of Christmas does not fade even here. Amid shelling and hard work, soldiers of the "Rubizh" brigade find time for what matters most. On makeshift tables, there's hot tea and the traditional kutia, as a symbol of connection with generations and native homes.

- the report says.

The National Guard added that today, greeting each other with the words "Christ is born!", remember those who make these holidays possible. Our soldiers stand guard over your comfort and our common values.

Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas24.12.25, 18:04 • 1698 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine