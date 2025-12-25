Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) destroyed a heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" of the Russian occupation forces. This was reported by the NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy system was hunted down by defenders from the Lasar's Group UAV strike unit.

As part of a recent operation, Lasar's Group pilots burned another TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". The target was working on the advanced positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. When the enemy equipment was firing, it was recorded by aerial reconnaissance of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. After receiving information from their comrades, the pilots of the heavy bombers of Lasar's Group accurately hit the enemy target – Pivnenko said.

He added that "Solntsepyok" is a heavy flamethrower system that fires thermobaric ammunition. Its purpose is to destroy lightly armored, automotive equipment, as well as buildings and structures. The cost of such an installation is about 8 million dollars.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported the damage to enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk. The operation, carried out by a representative of the resistance movement, disabled two aircraft worth up to 100 million dollars.

