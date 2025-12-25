National Guard fighters destroyed a Russian "Solntsepyok" worth $8 million

$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 17566 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 23732 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 16753 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 23950 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 30481 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 18905 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 20204 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35878 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51522 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71102 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 16008 views
Will get a weak and dependent Russia and an exhausted Europe: the National Security and Defense Council suggested why China might benefit from the continuation of the war in UkraineDecember 24, 03:32 PM • 4106 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán: "2026 could be the last year for peace in Europe"December 24, 03:37 PM • 3014 views
On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayorVideoDecember 24, 04:24 PM • 4634 views
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statementsDecember 24, 05:26 PM • 7504 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 17566 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 16010 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 23732 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 23950 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 30481 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 11779 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 23253 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 11549 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 37161 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 33248 views
National Guard fighters destroyed a Russian "Solntsepyok" worth $8 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

As part of a recent operation, Lasar's Group pilots burned another TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". The target was operating against the advanced positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.⁣⁣

National Guard fighters destroyed a Russian "Solntsepyok" worth $8 million

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) destroyed a heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" of the Russian occupation forces. This was reported by the NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy system was hunted down by defenders from the Lasar's Group UAV strike unit.

As part of a recent operation, Lasar's Group pilots burned another TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". The target was working on the advanced positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. When the enemy equipment was firing, it was recorded by aerial reconnaissance of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. After receiving information from their comrades, the pilots of the heavy bombers of Lasar's Group accurately hit the enemy target

– Pivnenko said.

He added that "Solntsepyok" is a heavy flamethrower system that fires thermobaric ammunition. Its purpose is to destroy lightly armored, automotive equipment, as well as buildings and structures. The cost of such an installation is about 8 million dollars.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported the damage to enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk. The operation, carried out by a representative of the resistance movement, disabled two aircraft worth up to 100 million dollars.

20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in Pokrovsk21.12.25, 14:02 • 8314 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine