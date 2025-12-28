$41.930.00
Rubrics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

In Kyiv, after the Russian attack, three-quarters of a million blacked-out families are again with electricity, but the situation on the left bank is more difficult - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

After a massive attack, 748,000 families in Kyiv are again with electricity. On the left bank of the capital, emergency outages continue to be applied due to network overload.

In Kyiv, after the Russian attack, three-quarters of a million blacked-out families are again with electricity, but the situation on the left bank is more difficult - DTEK

In Kyiv, critical infrastructure and all homes were supplied with electricity after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, and 748,000 families are again with light, while the situation on the left bank is more difficult - there are emergency blackouts, while on the right bank the schedules have been restored, DTEK energy company reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company, they managed to "power critical infrastructure and all homes in the capital after yesterday's attack."

It is reported that at one point, the number of Kyiv families left without electricity due to shelling reached almost 750,000. Currently, 748,000 families in Kyiv are again with light after a massive attack.

The situation on the Left Bank of the capital remains more difficult. Due to the overload of damaged networks, emergency shutdowns continue to be applied here. The Right Bank of Kyiv has returned to shutdown schedules.

- DTEK reported.

Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity28.12.25, 09:20 • 1668 views

Meanwhile, according to the State Emergency Service, rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack.

"Emergency rescue and restoration work at all locations has been completed. SES units dismantled debris, dismantled emergency structures, inspected damaged buildings, and ensured the safety of the territories," the report says.

At night, tents with heat guns were set up at the locations to warm residents of affected buildings.

Recall

In total, as a result of yesterday's massive shelling by the enemy in Kyiv, 1 person died, 32 people were injured, 2 of them children.

The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on December 27 increased to 3227.12.25, 18:42 • 6302 views

Julia Shramko

