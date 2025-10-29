Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, former head of NPC "Ukrenergo", for two months. He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences, a UNN journalist reports.

Details

"To apply to Kudrytskyi Volodymyr..., who is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a preventive measure in the form of detention... until December 26, 2025," the judge said.

Kudrytskyi was also given an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 13.7 million.

If bail is posted, Kudrytskyi will be subject to the following obligations:

not to leave the locality where he is registered;

to notify the prosecutor or the court of a change in his place of residence;

to surrender his foreign passport;

to wear an electronic bracelet.

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NPC "Ukrenergo". Kudrytskyi then stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.

He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

This refers to events in 2018, when Kudrytskyi was still deputy director of SE "NPC "Ukrenergo". At that time, he signed a contract with the company LLC "Vizin Rich", which was controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych. Under this contract, the company was to reconstruct the external fences of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems. The total amount of contracts concluded exceeded UAH 68 million.

An advance payment of over UAH 13.7 million was transferred to the firm for the performance of these works. The company did not perform the work, and the transferred money was withdrawn in favor of the beneficiaries of the illegal scheme on the basis of forged documents.

During the court hearing, three people's deputies stated their readiness to take the former head of Ukrenergo on bail.

Earlier, the prosecution requested for Kudrytskyi a punishment in the form of arrest with bail of UAH 13 million.