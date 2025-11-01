Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 13. 7 million during the reconstruction of a substation fence in 2018, has been released from the pre-trial detention center. The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded him in custody for two months with an alternative bail of UAH 13.7 million.
Five people's deputies from three political forces are ready to vouch for Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of Ukrenergo. He is suspected of embezzling UAH 13.7 million in 2018, and the prosecutor's office is requesting his arrest with a bail of UAH 13 million.
The State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. The case concerns a 2018 contract for the reconstruction of substation fences worth over UAH 68 million, under which an advance payment of UAH 13.7 million was transferred, but the work was not performed.
