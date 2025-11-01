$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28821 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29829 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 33019 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47593 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40215 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35883 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36111 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30655 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56895 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Publications
Exclusives
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28821 views
Persons

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

Former Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was born on May 23, 1986. He graduated with honors from Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University with a degree in international economics. From 2020 to 2024, he served as the chairman of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo". After his dismissal in September 2024 and the establishment of the company "Nedzhen", in October 2025 he was detained on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.
2007
Began his professional career in various positions at the audit and consulting company Grant Thornton Ukraine
2011
Appointed Director of Internal Audit at TNK-BP Ukraine
2015
Took the position of Development Director at PJSC "Ukrtransnafta"
2020
Appointed acting chairman of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo"
2020
Was elected chairman of the board of NPC "Ukrenergo" based on the results of a competitive selection
2024
Dismissed from the position of head of NPC "Ukrenergo"
2025
Detained on suspicion of fraud and money laundering
News by theme
Ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi released from pre-trial detention center

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 13. 7 million during the reconstruction of a substation fence in 2018, has been released from the pre-trial detention center. The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded him in custody for two months with an alternative bail of UAH 13.7 million.

Crimes and emergencies • October 30, 05:20 PM • 3186 views
Bail of UAH 13.7 million posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi

Former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13. 7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

Society • October 30, 12:50 PM • 3027 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months

Former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi was remanded in custody for two months. The court set bail at almost 14 million hryvnias.

Crimes and emergencies • October 29, 04:51 PM • 45752 views
Trial of former head of Ukrenergo: three MPs declared their readiness to vouch for Kudrytskyi

In the court hearing regarding the pre-trial detention of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, three people's deputies expressed their readiness to vouch for him. The prosecutor is requesting detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail set at 13 million hryvnias.

Politics • October 29, 03:52 PM • 2790 views
Trial of former Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi: prosecutor requests pre-trial detention for 60 days

The prosecutor is asking to keep former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of bail set at 13 million hryvnias. Kudrytskyi must also surrender his passport, wear an electronic bracelet, and report any change of address.

Politics • October 29, 03:34 PM • 2655 views
Kyiv chooses a pre-trial restraint for former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv is hearing the case of former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 13. 7 million in 2018. The prosecution is requesting arrest with a bail of UAH 13 million on suspicion of involvement in a scheme to reconstruct substation fences.

Society • October 29, 02:04 PM • 2791 views
Five MPs are ready to vouch for former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

Five people's deputies from three political forces are ready to vouch for Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of Ukrenergo. He is suspected of embezzling UAH 13.7 million in 2018, and the prosecutor's office is requesting his arrest with a bail of UAH 13 million.

Politics • October 29, 01:48 PM • 3299 views
The prosecution will seek the arrest of the former head of Ukrenergo with the possibility of posting bail of 13 million hryvnias

The prosecution will seek the arrest of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 13 million.

Society • October 29, 01:01 PM • 2999 views
SBI confirmed Kudrytskyi's detention on suspicion of fraudulent appropriation of Ukrenergo funds

The SBI confirmed the detention of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He is accused of large-scale fraud.

Society • October 28, 09:54 AM • 2332 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud

Law enforcement officers detained Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of "Ukrenergo," for large-scale fraud. He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

Politics • October 28, 09:30 AM • 39037 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities

The State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. The case concerns a 2018 contract for the reconstruction of substation fences worth over UAH 68 million, under which an advance payment of UAH 13.7 million was transferred, but the work was not performed.

Economy • October 28, 09:16 AM • 22873 views
SBI announced a new suspicion against Hrynkevych and detained ex-head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi - sources

The State Bureau of Investigation announced another suspicion against businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. Former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was also detained in Lviv region.

Crimes and emergencies • October 28, 09:07 AM • 2771 views