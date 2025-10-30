Ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi released from pre-trial detention center

Former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences, has been released from the pre-trial detention center after posting bail. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sentenced to two months in custody the former head of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

Kudrytskyi was also assigned an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 13.7 million.

In case of bail, Kudrytskyi is subject to the following obligations:

not to leave the locality where he is registered;

notify the prosecutor or the court of a change in his place of residence;

surrender his foreign passport;

wear an electronic bracelet.

Today, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi.

