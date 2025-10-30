Bail of UAH 13.7 million posted for ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi

Bail of UAH 13.7 million has been posted for Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of "Ukrenergo", who is accused of large-scale fraud. This was reported to UNN from its own sources.

Details

Bail has been posted. I have no information on whether he (Kudrytskyi - ed.) has been released yet. - sources reported.

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the position of head of NPC "Ukrenergo". Kudrytskyi then stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.

He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

In court regarding the pre-trial detention of former "Ukrenergo" head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, three people's deputies expressed their readiness to take him on bail. The prosecutor requested a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail of UAH 13.7 million.