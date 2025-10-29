The prosecution will seek the arrest of the former head of Ukrenergo with the possibility of posting bail of 13 million hryvnias

Today, October 29, during a court hearing in the case of former head of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the prosecutor's office will petition for arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias. This was reported to UNN by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

When asked whether the prosecution would request a pre-trial detention measure in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail of UAH 13 million for Kudrytskyi at today's court hearing, the Prosecutor General's Office replied, "Yes."

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NEC "Ukrenergo". Kudrytskyi then stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.

He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

This refers to events in 2018, when Kudrytskyi was still deputy director of SE "NEC "Ukrenergo". At that time, he signed an agreement with the company LLC "Vizin Rich", which was controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych. Under this agreement, the company was to reconstruct the external fences of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems. The total amount of contracts concluded exceeded UAH 68 million.

An advance payment of over UAH 13.7 million was transferred to the company for the performance of these works. The company did not perform the work, and the transferred money was withdrawn in favor of the beneficiaries of the illegal scheme on the basis of forged documents.

Ihor Hrynkevych was also served with a notice of suspicion of money laundering.