Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBI confirmed Kudrytskyi's detention on suspicion of fraudulent appropriation of Ukrenergo funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

The SBI confirmed the detention of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He is accused of large-scale fraud.

SBI confirmed Kudrytskyi's detention on suspicion of fraudulent appropriation of Ukrenergo funds

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the detention of former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi for large-scale fraud. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the SBI.

Details

Along with Kudrytskyi, a Lviv businessman, the organizer of the criminal scheme, was detained. The SBI had previously exposed him for purchasing substandard clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for over UAH 1 billion.

As the investigation established, in 2018, during tenders for the reconstruction of the external fencing of substations of the Southern and Western energy systems, the official of the state enterprise colluded with representatives of a private company. At that time, he was the deputy director for investments of the SE "NEC "Ukrenergo".

As a result of the procurements, the parties concluded two agreements for a total amount of over UAH 68 million. After that, the state enterprise transferred over UAH 13.7 million in advance payments to the contractor, which the perpetrators appropriated without intending to fulfill their obligations.

The fact of forgery of documents submitted for state registration of a legal entity used in the criminal scheme was also established. Further, the defendants carried out financial transactions with the received funds, trying to make them appear legitimate.

Both detainees face a penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addition

Earlier, UNN, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that the State Bureau of Investigation announced another suspicion to businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

As UNN learned, he is accused of large-scale fraud.

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NEC "Ukrenergo". Kudrytskyi then stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.

In January 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Ukrenergo