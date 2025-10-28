Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities

The State Bureau of Investigation announced another suspicion against businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center, and detained Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, former head of "Ukrenergo", in Lviv region. UNN learned the details of the case within which these actions took place.

The matter concerns events in 2018, when Kudrytskyi was still deputy director of SE "NEC "Ukrenergo". At that time, he signed a contract with the company LLC "Vizin Rich", which was controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych. Under this contract, the company was to reconstruct the external fence of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems. The total amount of contracts concluded exceeded UAH 68 million.

An advance payment of over UAH 13.7 million was transferred to the company for these works. The company did not perform the work, and the transferred money was withdrawn to the benefit of the beneficiaries of the illegal scheme on the basis of forged documents.

Addition

