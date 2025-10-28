SBI announced a new suspicion against Hrynkevych and detained ex-head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi - sources

The State Bureau of Investigation has announced another suspicion against businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. Former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was also detained in Lviv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Details

In response to a UNN journalist's question, the source reported that the State Bureau of Investigation announced another suspicion against businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in a pre-trial detention center on charges of fraud and creating a criminal organization. In addition, the SBI detained the former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in the Lviv region.

Addition

Earlier, the media reported that on October 21, the SBI conducted searches at the former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. The searches were related to the case of overstating the volume of timber felling and the cost of contract work during the laying of power lines.

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NPC "Ukrenergo". The decision was made after several stages of discussions. Oleksiy Brekht was temporarily appointed as acting head.

Kudrytskyi stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.