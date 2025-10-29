Kyiv chooses a pre-trial restraint for former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

A hearing has begun in the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv in the case of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the former head of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences, a UNN journalist reports.

The prosecutor's office reported that they would petition for Kudrytskyi's arrest with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 13 million.

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NEC "Ukrenergo". Kudrytskyi then stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.

This refers to events in 2018, when Kudrytskyi was still deputy director of SE "NEC "Ukrenergo". At that time, he signed an agreement with the company LLC "Vizin Rich", which was controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych. Under this agreement, the company was to reconstruct the external fences of the Southern and Western power system substations. The total amount of contracts concluded exceeded UAH 68 million.

An advance payment of over UAH 13.7 million was transferred to the firm for these works. The company did not perform the work, and the transferred money was withdrawn in favor of the beneficiaries of the illegal scheme based on forged documents.