Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud

Today, law enforcement officers detained the former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. As UNN learned, he is accused of large-scale fraud.

Another suspect, who has been charged in the same criminal proceeding, is businessman Ihor Hrynkevych – he is suspected of money laundering.

As UNN wrote, the case concerns events in 2018, when Kudrytskyi was still deputy director of SE "NEC "Ukrenergo". At that time, he signed an agreement with the company LLC "Vizyn Rich", which was controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych.

Under this agreement, the company was to reconstruct the external fence of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems. The total amount of the contracts exceeded UAH 68 million.

An advance payment of over UAH 13.7 million was transferred to the company for these works. The company did not perform the work, and the transferred money, based on forged documents, was withdrawn in favor of the beneficiaries of the illegal scheme.

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NEC "Ukrenergo". The decision was made after several stages of discussions. Oleksiy Brekht was temporarily appointed acting head.

Kudrytskyi stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of Ukrenergo substations.

In January 2024, the SBI reported suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case concerning schemes with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.