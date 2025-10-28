$42.070.07
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2170 views

Law enforcement officers detained Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of "Ukrenergo," for large-scale fraud. He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud

Today, law enforcement officers detained the former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. As UNN learned, he is accused of large-scale fraud.

Details

Another suspect, who has been charged in the same criminal proceeding, is businessman Ihor Hrynkevych – he is suspected of money laundering.

As UNN wrote, the case concerns events in 2018, when Kudrytskyi was still deputy director of SE "NEC "Ukrenergo". At that time, he signed an agreement with the company LLC "Vizyn Rich", which was controlled by Ihor Hrynkevych.

Under this agreement, the company was to reconstruct the external fence of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems. The total amount of the contracts exceeded UAH 68 million.

An advance payment of over UAH 13.7 million was transferred to the company for these works. The company did not perform the work, and the transferred money, based on forged documents, was withdrawn in favor of the beneficiaries of the illegal scheme.

Recall 

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NEC "Ukrenergo". The decision was made after several stages of discussions. Oleksiy Brekht was temporarily appointed acting head.

Kudrytskyi stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of Ukrenergo substations. 

In January 2024, the SBI reported suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case concerning schemes with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

