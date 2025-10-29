Trial of former Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi: prosecutor requests pre-trial detention for 60 days

In the case of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the former head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the prosecutor filed a motion for detention for a period of 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias. In addition, Kudrytskyi will be obliged to notify the prosecutor of a change of location, surrender his passport, and wear an electronic bracelet. This was reported by the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We consider it possible and necessary and have appealed to the court with this motion: we ask to keep Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in custody for a period of 60 days for the period of the pre-trial investigation. In addition, we ask to introduce bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias, which coincides with the amount of illegally acquired funds. Among the preventive measures are also: notifying the prosecutor of a change of location, surrendering his passport, wearing an electronic bracelet," the prosecution stated.

Among the reasons why the prosecutor's office insists on the arrest, the prosecutor named, in particular, the fact that Kudrytskyi has three minor children, which gives him a deferment from service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the opportunity to go abroad.

The lawyer, for his part, stated that no document in this case confirms that their signing could have led to the embezzlement of funds.

"No document in the case confirms the fact of Kudrytskyi's awareness that the signing of these agreements leads to the subsequent embezzlement of funds," Kudrytskyi's lawyer said.

Addition

Earlier, the media reported that on October 21, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. The searches were related to the case of overstating the volume of timber felling and the cost of contract work during the laying of power lines.

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NEC "Ukrenergo". The decision was made after several stages of discussions. Oleksiy Brekht was temporarily appointed acting head.

Kudrytskyi stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of "Ukrenergo" substations.