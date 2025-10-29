Five MPs are ready to vouch for former head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

People's deputies from three political forces are ready to vouch for the former head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. Five MPs expressed such readiness, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, writes UNN.

Details

"We are waiting for the start of the court hearing on the pre-trial detention of Kudrytskyi. Already 5 people's deputies from three political forces have declared their readiness to vouch for Volodymyr. The court has not yet started," Zhelezniak wrote.

Context

Today, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv will consider the pre-trial detention of the former head of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

The prosecutor's office reported that they would petition for Kudrytskyi's arrest with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 13 million.