Trial of former head of Ukrenergo: three MPs declared their readiness to vouch for Kudrytskyi

In the case of choosing a pre-trial restraint for Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, three people's deputies announced their readiness to take the former head of Ukrenergo on bail. This was reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom.

Details

During the court session, three people's deputies announced their readiness to take Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on bail. Maksym Khlapuk, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, and Inna Sovsun expressed such a desire.

Addition

In the case of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the former head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the prosecutor filed a motion for detention for a period of 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias. In addition, Kudrytskyi will be obliged to notify the prosecutor of a change of location, surrender his passport, and wear an electronic bracelet.

Earlier, the media reported that on October 21, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. The searches were related to the case of overstating the volume of timber felling and the cost of contract work during the laying of power lines.

Recall

In September 2024, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of NPC "Ukrenergo". The decision was made after several stages of discussions. Oleksiy Brekht was temporarily appointed as acting head.

Kudrytskyi stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of Ukrenergo substations.