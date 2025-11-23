Russian attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure and residential buildings damaged, no fatalities

On the night of November 23, Russian occupiers shelled Odesa region: both individual districts of the region and the city itself came under attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of enemy drone hits, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities and in a former industrial building. Firefighters quickly extinguished them, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated.

At the same time, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported that several private residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack: windows were blown out, roofs and fences were damaged.

There were no dead or injured during the shelling.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro. A private house caught fire in the Vasylkivska community.

Later, UNN reported that 15 local residents sought medical help as a result of the night attack on Dnipro on November 23.