Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
08:48 AM • 9698 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 15307 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 20015 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 58802 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 73048 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 101316 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 120211 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
November 10, 01:10 PM • 122272 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86602 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
In October, our aerial unmanned systems hit 77,000 enemy targets - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in October, Ukrainian aerial unmanned systems hit 77,000 enemy targets. FPV drones and heavy bombers showed the best results, and the role of ground robotic systems is also growing.

In October, our aerial unmanned systems hit 77,000 enemy targets - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces, stating that the priority scaling of unmanned systems units yields concrete results - the number of destroyed enemies is growing. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Thus, in October, our aerial unmanned systems hit 77 thousand enemy targets. FPV drones and heavy bombers demonstrated the best combat performance

- Syrskyi wrote.

He also announced the build-up of ground robotic systems, which, in the context of expanding kill zones, are becoming an integral element of modern technological warfare. Thus, the primary task of using ground robotic systems is to preserve the lives of personnel.

The logistical role of ground unmanned systems is constantly growing: in October, they delivered almost 300 thousand kg of provisions to our units. Evacuation of the wounded, mining, and combat use are the current reality of their use at the front

- the Commander-in-Chief reported.

Syrskyi heard an intelligence report on the development of enemy unmanned forces. The occupiers are imitating Ukrainian experience, particularly in creating regiments of unmanned systems and interceptor drones, and are allocating significant resources to this.

"We must constantly improve to maintain technological superiority," the commander-in-chief said.

Separately, he focused on scaling up the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces: increasing the number of trained crews, attracting personnel, and creating infrastructure for their effective functioning.

Concentration of enemy UAVs is growing, kill zone has reached 20 km: Syrskyi held a meeting on the evacuation of wounded from the battlefield31.10.25, 17:36 • 3958 views

During the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports from combat commanders on the implementation of new tactics for using drones and the use of systems that are more resistant to enemy electronic warfare and more effective in combat use. All successful cases that increase enemy losses will be promptly scaled up in the Armed Forces, the commander-in-chief assured.

We are increasing the effectiveness of our electronic warfare against enemy UAVs. We are working on the quality and quantity of stations. In October, twice as many short-range electronic warfare systems were delivered to the front compared to September

- he reported.

Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense10.11.25, 23:39 • 58798 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook