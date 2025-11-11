In October, our aerial unmanned systems hit 77,000 enemy targets - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces, stating that the priority scaling of unmanned systems units yields concrete results - the number of destroyed enemies is growing. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Thus, in October, our aerial unmanned systems hit 77 thousand enemy targets. FPV drones and heavy bombers demonstrated the best combat performance - Syrskyi wrote.

He also announced the build-up of ground robotic systems, which, in the context of expanding kill zones, are becoming an integral element of modern technological warfare. Thus, the primary task of using ground robotic systems is to preserve the lives of personnel.

The logistical role of ground unmanned systems is constantly growing: in October, they delivered almost 300 thousand kg of provisions to our units. Evacuation of the wounded, mining, and combat use are the current reality of their use at the front - the Commander-in-Chief reported.

Syrskyi heard an intelligence report on the development of enemy unmanned forces. The occupiers are imitating Ukrainian experience, particularly in creating regiments of unmanned systems and interceptor drones, and are allocating significant resources to this.

"We must constantly improve to maintain technological superiority," the commander-in-chief said.

Separately, he focused on scaling up the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces: increasing the number of trained crews, attracting personnel, and creating infrastructure for their effective functioning.

During the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports from combat commanders on the implementation of new tactics for using drones and the use of systems that are more resistant to enemy electronic warfare and more effective in combat use. All successful cases that increase enemy losses will be promptly scaled up in the Armed Forces, the commander-in-chief assured.

We are increasing the effectiveness of our electronic warfare against enemy UAVs. We are working on the quality and quantity of stations. In October, twice as many short-range electronic warfare systems were delivered to the front compared to September - he reported.

