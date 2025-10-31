Concentration of enemy UAVs is growing, kill zone has reached 20 km: Syrskyi held a meeting on the evacuation of wounded from the battlefield

Due to the increasing number of enemy drones and the expansion of the "kill zone" to 20 km, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a meeting with military medics to address the problems of evacuating the wounded from the battlefield and strengthen the army's medical support. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Held a meeting on the operational resolution of problematic issues in military medicine and improving the level of medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Syrskyi wrote.

He noted that the most valuable aspect of such video conference meetings is the exchange of experience, opinions, and proposals from representatives of the medical services of combat brigades performing tasks in the most critical areas of the front.

This time, representatives of the 80th Airborne Assault, 28th Mechanized, 128th Heavy Mechanized Brigades, and the 1st Medical Battalion shared their experience in frontline evacuation of the wounded and pre-hospital care.

Syrskyi emphasized that the concentration of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles is increasing, and the "kill zone" has expanded to 20 km. Medical evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield in modern warfare constantly faces new challenges that must be addressed promptly and effectively.

One such solution is the wider use of ground robotic evacuation complexes (GRC) for evacuating the wounded from positions.

Issued the necessary orders regarding the supply of new ground drones to the troops and comprehensive assistance in the development of advanced evacuation by unmanned robotic complexes. There should be more of them, and they should be more reliable. GRCs help our soldiers defeat Russia, defeat death - Syrskyi said.

Separately, they focused on improving targeted medical evacuation of seriously wounded personnel.

Syrskyi supported the proposal to involve appropriate military helicopters, equipped with the necessary medical equipment, for targeted evacuation, the commander-in-chief said

During the meeting, he said, other tasks related to assisting wounded soldiers, as well as improving the work of medical posts, stabilization points, and increasing their safety, were also discussed.

