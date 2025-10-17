The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian occupiers in all directions. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy does not fully possess the strategic initiative, despite the fact that the situation in the areas of hostilities remains difficult. The enemy has made minor advances in certain sections of the front at the cost of huge losses, Syrskyi stated.

In September alone, the occupiers' losses amounted to almost 29,000 servicemen, 70 tanks, 65 armored combat vehicles, over 1050 artillery systems, 6 multiple rocket launcher systems, and other equipment were destroyed and damaged. Since the beginning of the year, 2060 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner. - the report says.

He added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign and continue to thwart the Kremlin's further plans to seize important areas and settlements, which are not being implemented and are therefore constantly being revised and postponed.

Syrskyi also mentioned strikes deep into Russia – within the framework of Deep Strike, military targets, logistics, and the energy complex of the aggressor country are being destroyed.

The result of this work is becoming increasingly tangible for the Russian army and economy. Since the beginning of the year, successful fire damage has been inflicted on 45 objects of Russia's fuel and energy and military-industrial complex. As a result, the total volume of fuel and lubricants production in the Russian Federation has decreased by almost 25%. Daily, due to the reduction in oil product exports, the aggressor country loses more than 46 million US dollars. Damage to the enemy's rear resources significantly complicates its ability to conduct active hostilities. - noted the Commander-in-Chief.

