The main focus of the front is on the most difficult areas, where brigades will receive reserves, ammunition, and UAVs – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that his primary attention is focused on the front lines with the most difficult situation. He visited units that are holding back the enemy's offensive, particularly in the area near the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, familiarized himself with the operational situation, and gave a number of instructions to strengthen the defense. The commander of the troops reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

During the visit, Syrskyi received reports from commanders and, together with them, analyzed the latest changes on the front. Key problem areas were identified and specific steps were agreed upon to eliminate them – from improving the coordination of unit actions to restoring the combat capability of units.

The main efforts are aimed at building a stable, reliable defense, improving the quality of interaction between troops, assisting commanders in organizing combat, and restoring the combat capability of military units. – reads the commander-in-chief's post.

For this purpose, Syrskyi instructed to provide brigades with reserves, additional ammunition, drones, and special equipment.

The commander emphasized the need for an immediate response to challenges in the hottest areas and coordination of the supply of everything necessary to hold positions and prepare for further actions. Work on restoring the combat capability of units continues.

