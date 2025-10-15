The main focus of the front is on the most difficult areas, where brigades will receive reserves, ammunition, and UAVs – Syrskyi

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14901 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28716 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24702 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25103 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22582 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18331 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17530 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33358 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33398 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18167 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36781 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33354 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33394 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58889 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2106 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60845 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39869 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41949 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48952 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

The main focus of the front is on the most difficult areas, where brigades will receive reserves, ammunition, and UAVs – Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

Syrskyi visited the most difficult sections of the front, particularly near the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He gave instructions regarding strengthening defenses, providing brigades with reserves, ammunition, and UAVs.

The main focus of the front is on the most difficult areas, where brigades will receive reserves, ammunition, and UAVs – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that his primary attention is focused on the front lines with the most difficult situation. He visited units that are holding back the enemy's offensive, particularly in the area near the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, familiarized himself with the operational situation, and gave a number of instructions to strengthen the defense. The commander of the troops reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

During the visit, Syrskyi received reports from commanders and, together with them, analyzed the latest changes on the front. Key problem areas were identified and specific steps were agreed upon to eliminate them – from improving the coordination of unit actions to restoring the combat capability of units.

The main efforts are aimed at building a stable, reliable defense, improving the quality of interaction between troops, assisting commanders in organizing combat, and restoring the combat capability of military units.

– reads the commander-in-chief's post.

For this purpose, Syrskyi instructed to provide brigades with reserves, additional ammunition, drones, and special equipment.

The commander emphasized the need for an immediate response to challenges in the hottest areas and coordination of the supply of everything necessary to hold positions and prepare for further actions. Work on restoring the combat capability of units continues.

Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - Syrskyi14.10.25, 14:14 • 11098 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi