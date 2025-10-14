Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - Syrskyi

During the Dobropillia operation, 182.4 sq. km were liberated, and the Defense Forces advanced another 1.6 km in certain areas, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Despite the enemy's unsuccessful attempts to advance in some areas, our soldiers conducted a search and destruction of the enemy in an area of 3.4 sq. km in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region over the past day. Assault units advanced up to 1.6 km in certain areas. - wrote Syrskyi.

He expressed gratitude to "all Ukrainian defenders who are destroying the enemy, I especially want to commend the defenders from the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 253rd battalion."

In total, during the Dobropillia operation, as of 06:00 on October 13, 2025, 182.4 sq. km were liberated, and 224.7 sq. km were cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. - Syrskyi reported.

