Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction

The situation is difficult, but the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged "blocking" of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk, as well as in Kupyansk, do not correspond to reality, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, indicating that work is underway to strengthen the stability of defense in the Pokrovsk direction, writes UNN.

The enemy is increasing activity in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Therefore, I visited this important direction again - Syrskyi wrote on social media.

He, as he reported, met with commanders of army corps, military units and subdivisions, "who are holding back the numerically superior enemy invasion." And he listened to reports on the current situation, existing needs, and heard proposals.

The situation is difficult, but the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged "blocking" of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Pokrovsk, as well as in Kupyansk, do not correspond to reality. At the same time, in Pokrovsk, enemy infantry, avoiding combat clashes, accumulates in urban areas, changes locations, so the primary task is to detect and destroy it. - Syrskyi reported.

In such conditions, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "the high-quality work of our reconnaissance and attack drones is extremely important." "In addition to UAVs, assault and search operations are being carried out in the city, and tasks to eliminate the enemy are being performed by groups of airborne assault troops, assault regiments, special operations forces, military law enforcement special purpose centers, the SBU, the National Guard, the National Police of Ukraine, and others," he added.

We are working to strengthen the stability of defense in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, the following are important: high-quality interaction between units, providing them with everything necessary, including according to additional needs; clear and coordinated execution of assigned tasks. - Syrskyi noted.

Every commander, regardless of rank, as the Commander-in-Chief emphasized, "must organize the high-quality execution of tasks." "I strictly warned commanders against irresponsibility. For this, I will take harsh measures, up to dismissal from positions," he noted.

I gave the necessary orders. In the context of improving logistics, I specifically defined the task of strengthening the protection of supply and evacuation routes. A number of other decisions were also made. All decisions are made promptly. They are based on maintaining a reasonable balance between goals and capabilities. But the main priority is to preserve the lives of our soldiers. - Syrskyi emphasized.

Dobropillia counteroffensive

"The Dobropillia operation is ongoing. As of today, assault units have advanced another 200 m to 550 m in certain directions. In total, 186.8 km² of Ukrainian territory has been liberated during this operation, and 246.8 km² has been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Syrskyi reported.

"I thank all soldiers, sergeants and officers who are fighting the enemy, professionally performing their tasks. We are holding back the enemy by all available methods. We continue to work for a common goal. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

