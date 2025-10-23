New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia direction
Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, evacuating 10 civilians. During the operation, 50 occupiers were captured.
Ukrainian defenders managed to find local civilians in a village in Donetsk Oblast liberated from the occupiers. They were evacuated to a safe place.
During the liberation of Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only captured 50 occupiers but also rescued 10 civilians. People were helped to reach a safe place. This was done by means of aerial reconnaissance. A note with further instructions and the evacuation point was delivered to the villagers.
However, there is also a significant complexity of the task, as Russian occupiers also dress as civilians, which significantly complicates orientation. Nevertheless, this time everything went successfully. A total of 10 people were rescued.
Ukrainian airborne assault troops liberated the settlement of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropillia direction of Donetsk Oblast. Airborne assault units captured more than 50 enemy soldiers and raised the Ukrainian flag in the village.