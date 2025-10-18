$41.640.00
October 18, 12:34 AM • 19700 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 43998 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 33891 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 38622 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 31698 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 22942 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 21352 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17950 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 20057 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 21627 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Facebook

New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1990 views

Meta has introduced an AI feature for Facebook users in the US and Canada that enhances photos and videos from the phone's photo album. The AI will scan the photo album, upload unpublished photos to Meta's cloud, and discover "hidden gems."

New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet

Meta is launching a new AI feature for photos on Facebook, UNN reports, citing The Verge.

Details

Meta has introduced an AI feature to its Facebook users in the US and Canada, which, according to the company, makes their photos and videos more "shareable."

The only problem is that this feature is designed for your phone's photo album, not for media files you've already uploaded to Facebook.

If you agree, Meta's AI will scan your photo album, upload your unpublished photos to Meta's cloud, and discover "hidden gems" that have been "lost among screenshots, receipts, and random shots," as the company states.

Users will be able to save or share suggested edits and collages.

Leak of 16 billion Apple, Facebook, Google passwords: attackers obtained current databases19.06.25, 14:36 • 10294 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Social network
Canada
United States
Facebook