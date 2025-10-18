New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet

Meta is launching a new AI feature for photos on Facebook, UNN reports, citing The Verge.

Details

Meta has introduced an AI feature to its Facebook users in the US and Canada, which, according to the company, makes their photos and videos more "shareable."

The only problem is that this feature is designed for your phone's photo album, not for media files you've already uploaded to Facebook.

If you agree, Meta's AI will scan your photo album, upload your unpublished photos to Meta's cloud, and discover "hidden gems" that have been "lost among screenshots, receipts, and random shots," as the company states.

Users will be able to save or share suggested edits and collages.

