AFU repelled 77 Russian attacks on October 12 - General Staff report

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of October 12: Ukrainian defenders repelled most of the attacks of the Russian troops, hold positions in all directions and destroy the aggressor's plans. The General Staff reported this in its evening summary on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the command, as of 4:00 p.m. on October 12, 77 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

As a result of Russian artillery shelling, the settlements of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza (Sumy region) and Zaliznyi Mist (Chernihiv region) were affected. In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks and recorded six air strikes, the dropping of 10 guided bombs and 110 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, 12 combat engagements took place in Kamianka, Zapadne, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka and Kolodiazhne; five attacks are ongoing. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times in the area of Kupyansk, Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, five attacks took place near Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Myrny and Shandryholove. The Sloviansk direction suffered one attack near Yampil. In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an assault in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the defense forces repelled seven out of eight attacks in Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar and Poltavka. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 26 times – Ukrainian servicemen repelled 24 attacks in Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing in Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Oleksiyivka and Novohryhorivka. In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, and in the Orikhiv direction, three unsuccessful attacks were recorded in Stepove and in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers