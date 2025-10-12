Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers

Units of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar" together with soldiers of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment raised the state flag of Ukraine in the settlement of Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia direction – the village is currently under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The servicemen reported this in a video message on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian assault units distinguished themselves with a successful operation: the 24th "Aidar" battalion, in cooperation with the 33rd assault regiment, installed the national flag in Mali Shcherbaky. The command reports that the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message emphasizes that each such action is another page in the daily struggle for Ukrainian land, which continues despite fatigue, risks, and human losses. The soldiers emphasize the unwavering intention to "continue fighting for every meter" and express faith in the ultimate victory.

Syrskyi spoke about the situation at the front: what is known