Shooting between parents of classmates occurred in a schoolyard in Lviv

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14042 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14353 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15962 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22507 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29698 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31622 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35699 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22835 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14056 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49556 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127240 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 89997 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94540 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2278 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3024 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35059 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45742 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47583 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Tesla Model Y

Shooting between parents of classmates occurred in a schoolyard in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

Parents of elementary school students opened fire on the premises of School No. 13 in Lviv. One of the men shot another four times with an air pistol, wounding him in the stomach and leg.

Shooting between parents of classmates occurred in a schoolyard in Lviv

In Lviv, an incident occurred at Secondary School No. 13 in Sykhiv involving parents of elementary school students: one of the men pulled out an air pistol and fired four shots at another, said Mykhailo Zakaliuk, director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Lviv City Council, on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the conflict arose from a dispute between children in the classroom.

Today, a shooting occurred in the yard of Secondary School No. 13 in Sykhiv: parents, after a meeting in the principal's office, continued to resolve the conflict with a pistol. After a verbal conflict, one of the men pulled out an air pistol and allegedly fired four shots. The man sustained injuries to his stomach and leg. An ambulance was called to the scene, and law enforcement officers are already working. No schoolchildren or teachers were injured.

– wrote Zakaliuk.

Shooting and car smashing in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district: TCC reacted to the incident20.11.25, 12:00 • 4524 views

Zakaliuk emphasized that any acts of aggression, use of force, threats, or use of weapons by parents on the territory of educational institutions are a gross violation of the law and entail criminal liability.

Such actions endanger the lives and psychological safety of children and are absolutely unacceptable.

– Zakaliuk stressed.

Law enforcement officers are already working at the scene, and details of the incident will be released later.

Attack on a woman and shooting in Kyiv: police are checking the information12.11.25, 14:24 • 5587 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Facebook
Lviv
Kyiv