Shooting between parents of classmates occurred in a schoolyard in Lviv

In Lviv, an incident occurred at Secondary School No. 13 in Sykhiv involving parents of elementary school students: one of the men pulled out an air pistol and fired four shots at another, said Mykhailo Zakaliuk, director of the Department of Education and Culture of the Lviv City Council, on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the conflict arose from a dispute between children in the classroom.

Today, a shooting occurred in the yard of Secondary School No. 13 in Sykhiv: parents, after a meeting in the principal's office, continued to resolve the conflict with a pistol. After a verbal conflict, one of the men pulled out an air pistol and allegedly fired four shots. The man sustained injuries to his stomach and leg. An ambulance was called to the scene, and law enforcement officers are already working. No schoolchildren or teachers were injured. – wrote Zakaliuk.

Zakaliuk emphasized that any acts of aggression, use of force, threats, or use of weapons by parents on the territory of educational institutions are a gross violation of the law and entail criminal liability.

Such actions endanger the lives and psychological safety of children and are absolutely unacceptable. – Zakaliuk stressed.

Law enforcement officers are already working at the scene, and details of the incident will be released later.

