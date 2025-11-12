Attack on a woman and shooting in Kyiv: police are checking the information

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers are checking information about a possible attack on a woman in Sviatoshynskyi district, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

Details

Currently, information is circulating on social media about a man who allegedly committed an armed assault on a woman and opened fire.

Preliminary, no reports of these events have been received by the police. Police are conducting an investigation into the incident to establish all the circumstances of the event and the veracity of the information, the police added.

Add

A message appeared in Tg channels that an armed man tried to stab a girl and shot her in Sviatoshyn.

A dangerous Kyiv resident with a knife and a pistol was spotted in the area. Yesterday, he allegedly attacked a passerby, after which he opened fire. According to eyewitnesses, he was wearing black clothes, a mask, and was short - the message says.

Man attacked woman on monastery grounds near Kyiv: assailant detained