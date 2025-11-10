Man attacked woman on monastery grounds near Kyiv: assailant detained

In the Kyiv region, a man attacked a woman on the territory of a women's monastery. The perpetrator was identified and detained, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the incident occurred on November 7 at 11:00 AM in Bila Tserkva, specifically on the territory of a women's monastery. Law enforcement officers found that the 38-year-old suspect used physical force against the woman.

Police officers identified and detained the perpetrator; he is currently in custody for committing a number of other crimes. Police are currently taking a set of measures to identify the woman who suffered from the perpetrator's unlawful actions.