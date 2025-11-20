Shooting and car smashing in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district: TCC reacted to the incident

The Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment Center responded to reports of an incident involving servicemen, which was accompanied by gunfire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TRC.

Details

A video of an incident involving TRC representatives appeared online - it is reported that this happened in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. The media reported that one employee damaged a civilian's car, and another opened fire on a 22-year-old man.

Attention, video 18+!!!

The Kyiv City TRC stated that during mobilization measures near the building of the Desnianskyi District TRC and SP, "an unidentified person attacked a serviceman." They added that "the latter could not control his emotions and struck the attacker's car."

To stop the illegal actions and further attack on the notification group, one of the servicemen fired several shots from a traumatic weapon into the ground. The servicemen of the TRC and SP called a national police squad and an investigative and operational group to clarify all the circumstances of this event and give it a legal assessment. - stated the TRC.

They added that investigative actions are currently underway.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for TRC and Military Medical Commission servicemen for violations of mobilization and medical examination. The bill provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.