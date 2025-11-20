Shooting and car smashing in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district: TCC reacted to the incident

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 12863 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 13467 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 13193 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 14076 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 23330 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 26938 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 17569 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18205 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33641 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 47212 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 15558 views
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 15276 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 11526 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17307 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 5822 views
Publications
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 12863 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17343 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 23330 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 26938 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 59105 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 20893 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 44515 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 42593 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 43957 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 55686 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Fox News
Heating

Shooting and car smashing in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district: TCC reacted to the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1918 views

Kyiv City TCC commented on the incident in the Desnianskyi district, where a serviceman struck a car after an attack. One of the servicemen fired a traumatic weapon into the ground to stop illegal actions.

Shooting and car smashing in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district: TCC reacted to the incident

The Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment Center responded to reports of an incident involving servicemen, which was accompanied by gunfire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TRC.

Details

A video of an incident involving TRC representatives appeared online - it is reported that this happened in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. The media reported that one employee damaged a civilian's car, and another opened fire on a 22-year-old man.

Attention, video 18+!!!

The Kyiv City TRC stated that during mobilization measures near the building of the Desnianskyi District TRC and SP, "an unidentified person attacked a serviceman." They added that "the latter could not control his emotions and struck the attacker's car."

To stop the illegal actions and further attack on the notification group, one of the servicemen fired several shots from a traumatic weapon into the ground. The servicemen of the TRC and SP called a national police squad and an investigative and operational group to clarify all the circumstances of this event and give it a legal assessment.

- stated the TRC.

They added that investigative actions are currently underway.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for TRC and Military Medical Commission servicemen for violations of mobilization and medical examination. The bill provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv