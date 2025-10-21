$41.760.03
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 9950 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
12:57 PM • 10060 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14542 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18604 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20271 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19618 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18740 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17070 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Publications
Exclusives
Maintain an advantage over China and the US: European bank prepares €250 billion for advanced technologies on the continent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño announced the mobilization of €250 billion by 2027 for the development of high technologies. The goal is to maintain Europe's competitiveness with China and the US and to create 1,000 European technology giants.

Maintain an advantage over China and the US: European bank prepares €250 billion for advanced technologies on the continent

President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calviño warned of the need for acceleration to maintain Europe's competitiveness with China and the US in the advanced technology sector. For this purpose, the Spanish economist must secure billions of dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to El País.

Details

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced its intention to mobilize significant funds in the coming years for the development of high technologies on the continent.

President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calviño warned of the need to accelerate the unification of all European countries to maintain their voice in a turbulent global context, marked by the war in Ukraine, the invasion of Gaza, and the trade war initiated by Donald Trump.

Accordingly, in order not to lose technological advantage over the US, where technological giants such as Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are concentrated, as well as manufacturing advantage over China, where the production of goods consumed in the rest of the world is concentrated, a financial resource for advanced projects should be formed. This involves allocating 250 billion euros for technological innovations by 2027 – so that companies can grow here (in Europe - ed.), - noted the Spanish economist.

The program's goal is to create 1,000 European giants, joining the 3,000 already existing in sectors such as artificial intelligence, defense, military infrastructure, raw materials, and the transition to a "green" economy.

- announced the head of the European Investment Bank

In addition, Calviño announced on October 21 that the Climate Bank had approved doubling funding for climate change adaptation to 30 billion euros by 2030. In this context, it was noted that the EIB and the European Commission have prepared 17.5 billion euros to promote energy efficiency for small and medium-sized enterprises. But a single access point to the financial mechanism still needs to be created.

Recall

China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe, as of spring 2025, were not rushing with 6G development, although slow 5G deployment was observed.

Trump expects "very fair" deal with China

Ihor Telezhnikov

