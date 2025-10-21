Maintain an advantage over China and the US: European bank prepares €250 billion for advanced technologies on the continent

President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calviño warned of the need for acceleration to maintain Europe's competitiveness with China and the US in the advanced technology sector. For this purpose, the Spanish economist must secure billions of dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to El País.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced its intention to mobilize significant funds in the coming years for the development of high technologies on the continent.

President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calviño warned of the need to accelerate the unification of all European countries to maintain their voice in a turbulent global context, marked by the war in Ukraine, the invasion of Gaza, and the trade war initiated by Donald Trump.

Accordingly, in order not to lose technological advantage over the US, where technological giants such as Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are concentrated, as well as manufacturing advantage over China, where the production of goods consumed in the rest of the world is concentrated, a financial resource for advanced projects should be formed. This involves allocating 250 billion euros for technological innovations by 2027 – so that companies can grow here (in Europe - ed.), - noted the Spanish economist.

The program's goal is to create 1,000 European giants, joining the 3,000 already existing in sectors such as artificial intelligence, defense, military infrastructure, raw materials, and the transition to a "green" economy. - announced the head of the European Investment Bank

In addition, Calviño announced on October 21 that the Climate Bank had approved doubling funding for climate change adaptation to 30 billion euros by 2030. In this context, it was noted that the EIB and the European Commission have prepared 17.5 billion euros to promote energy efficiency for small and medium-sized enterprises. But a single access point to the financial mechanism still needs to be created.

