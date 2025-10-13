Cold Tuesday: Ukraine expects rain and temperature drop on October 13 - forecaster

Forecaster Natalka Didneko warns that Tuesday, October 13, will bring a sharp cold snap and precipitation almost throughout Ukraine. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Natalka Didenko's forecast, night temperatures will drop to +2…+6 degrees, and during the day the thermometers will rise only to +6…+10 degrees. In the east and center of the country, +8…+12 degrees are expected, in the south – up to +12…+16 degrees. Rains are expected in most regions, only in the south precipitation is unlikely, and in the north moderate rains are possible.

In Kyiv, cloudy weather with local light rains is forecast for October 14. The temperature at night will be +2…+4 degrees, during the day – about +8 degrees.

Cold rains, fog, gray clouds, low air temperature - but yellow and red leaves, beautiful bird circling, red rowan and viburnum, thick fluffy cats. Autumn is reaching its peak, but winter is still far away – Didenko wrote.

