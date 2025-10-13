Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and gusty winds - Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
On October 13, cloudy weather with clearings and light rains is expected in Ukraine, except for the south and east. The air temperature will be 7-12°, up to 15° in the south, and 3-8° Celsius in the Carpathians.
On Monday, October 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light rains are expected, with no precipitation in the south and east of the country. The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the northeast at night.
The temperature during the day will be 7-12°C; in the south of the country, 10-15°C. In the Carpathians, light rain, the temperature during the day will be 3-8°C.
In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, with possible rain. The temperature will be 10-12°C.
