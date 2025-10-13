$41.510.00
October 12, 05:52 PM • 17579 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 28544 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 38881 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 28156 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 90307 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 102228 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53300 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53169 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41915 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 31050 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Facebook

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and gusty winds - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

On October 13, cloudy weather with clearings and light rains is expected in Ukraine, except for the south and east. The air temperature will be 7-12°, up to 15° in the south, and 3-8° Celsius in the Carpathians.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and gusty winds - Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, October 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected, with no precipitation in the south and east of the country. The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the northeast at night.

The temperature during the day will be 7-12°C; in the south of the country, 10-15°C. In the Carpathians, light rain, the temperature during the day will be 3-8°C.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, with possible rain. The temperature will be 10-12°C.

International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day: what else is celebrated on October 1313.10.25, 06:30 • 1320 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv