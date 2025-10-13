International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day: what else is celebrated on October 13

Today, October 13, marks International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day, dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and cancer prevention, writes UNN.

International Skeptics Day

International Skeptics Day is dedicated to people who choose doubt over unquestioning belief. This holiday honors those who check facts and carefully form their own convictions.

International Skeptics Day is an opportunity to reflect on how important critical thinking is in your life. After all, doubt is not the enemy of faith, but a tool for a deeper understanding of the world.

World Thrombosis Day

October 13 marks World Thrombosis Day to remind people of the "silent threat" that is often underestimated.

Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot that partially or completely blocks a blood vessel. Normally, blood should clot to stop bleeding, but sometimes a clot forms unnecessarily or does not dissolve after healing - then it becomes dangerous.

A clot can stop blood circulation, and if it breaks off, it can cause an embolism, leading to heart attacks, strokes, or pulmonary embolism.

International Suit Day

On October 13, International Suit Day is celebrated worldwide. On this day, men and women who support the tradition wear classic suits: ironed trousers, a white shirt, a tie, and a jacket. The main idea of the holiday is to demonstrate style and confidence in any situation. A suit can be worn regardless of whether you work in an office, are at home, or even play sports.

No Bra Day

No Bra Day has been celebrated annually since 2011 and is dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and cancer prevention. On this day, women around the world refuse to wear bras, emphasizing the importance of regular screening and timely diagnosis.

The initiative quickly spread through social media under the hashtag #NoBraDay and now covers more than 30 countries. In addition, No Bra Day is often perceived as an act of protest or a political statement, as well as part of movements such as "Go Topless," which advocate for freedom of choice.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

It is celebrated annually on October 13. The Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1989 as part of the International Decade for Natural Disaster Reduction, and since 2009 the date has been officially fixed. The purpose of the Day is to raise awareness about preventing and mitigating the consequences of natural, environmental, and man-made disasters, as well as to teach communities at risk to respond effectively to hazards.

According to statistics, about 184 people die every day from natural disasters, and with increasing urbanization, the risks increase. The Day reminds us that many lives can be saved through preventive measures and increased readiness.

Day of Remembrance of Venerable Benjamin, Recluse of the Caves

On this day, believers honor Venerable Benjamin, the recluse of the Caves, one of the prominent ascetics of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. A former wealthy merchant, he distributed his property to the poor, took monastic vows, and spent his last years in reclusion, dedicating his life to prayer.

On this day, festive divine services are held, some believers observe fasting, and also make a pilgrimage to the Lavra to pray at his relics.

