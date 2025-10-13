$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 12, 05:52 PM • 17569 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 28525 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 38869 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 28151 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 90298 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 102223 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53299 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53167 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41914 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 31050 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day: what else is celebrated on October 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

October 13 marks International Skeptics Day, No Bra Day, World Thrombosis Day, and International Suit Day. On this day, Saint Benjamin, the hermit of the Caves, is also honored.

International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day: what else is celebrated on October 13

Today, October 13, marks International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day, dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and cancer prevention, writes UNN.

International Skeptics Day

International Skeptics Day is dedicated to people who choose doubt over unquestioning belief. This holiday honors those who check facts and carefully form their own convictions. 

International Skeptics Day is an opportunity to reflect on how important critical thinking is in your life. After all, doubt is not the enemy of faith, but a tool for a deeper understanding of the world.

World Thrombosis Day

October 13 marks World Thrombosis Day to remind people of the "silent threat" that is often underestimated.

Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot that partially or completely blocks a blood vessel. Normally, blood should clot to stop bleeding, but sometimes a clot forms unnecessarily or does not dissolve after healing - then it becomes dangerous.

A clot can stop blood circulation, and if it breaks off, it can cause an embolism, leading to heart attacks, strokes, or pulmonary embolism.

In Australia, a man lived 100 days with an artificial titanium heart12.03.25, 15:56 • 13812 views

International Suit Day

On October 13, International Suit Day is celebrated worldwide. On this day, men and women who support the tradition wear classic suits: ironed trousers, a white shirt, a tie, and a jacket. The main idea of the holiday is to demonstrate style and confidence in any situation. A suit can be worn regardless of whether you work in an office, are at home, or even play sports. 

No Bra Day

No Bra Day has been celebrated annually since 2011 and is dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and cancer prevention. On this day, women around the world refuse to wear bras, emphasizing the importance of regular screening and timely diagnosis.

The initiative quickly spread through social media under the hashtag #NoBraDay and now covers more than 30 countries. In addition, No Bra Day is often perceived as an act of protest or a political statement, as well as part of movements such as "Go Topless," which advocate for freedom of choice.

Early Diagnosis Saves Lives: Gynecologist Spoke about the Importance of Cancer Screening12.11.24, 13:47 • 109912 views

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

It is celebrated annually on October 13. The Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1989 as part of the International Decade for Natural Disaster Reduction, and since 2009 the date has been officially fixed. The purpose of the Day is to raise awareness about preventing and mitigating the consequences of natural, environmental, and man-made disasters, as well as to teach communities at risk to respond effectively to hazards.

According to statistics, about 184 people die every day from natural disasters, and with increasing urbanization, the risks increase. The Day reminds us that many lives can be saved through preventive measures and increased readiness.

Day of Remembrance of Venerable Benjamin, Recluse of the Caves

On this day, believers honor Venerable Benjamin, the recluse of the Caves, one of the prominent ascetics of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. A former wealthy merchant, he distributed his property to the poor, took monastic vows, and spent his last years in reclusion, dedicating his life to prayer.

On this day, festive divine services are held, some believers observe fasting, and also make a pilgrimage to the Lavra to pray at his relics.

A national architectural monument: St. Michael's Church in Cherkasy region returned to state ownership11.10.25, 16:37 • 3914 views

Alona Utkina

Society
United Nations General Assembly