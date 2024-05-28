Two men detained in Romania for attacking a border guard during illegal border crossing

Two Ukrainians were detained in Romania who allegedly attacked a State Border Guard Service serviceman while trying to illegally cross the border at the Mukachevo border guard detachment in Zakarpattia. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As we can see, attempts to violate the state border do not stop, but sometimes the actions of the violators themselves are quite bold, as they also try to attack the border patrol. Such a situation occurred on Friday at the Mukachevo border guard detachment, when two offenders attacked a serviceman. We immediately informed the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine about this fact, as well as our colleagues on the other side of the border. Soon they reported that two offenders had been detained in this area - Demchenko said.

He noted that the circumstances indicate that it was they who attacked the border guard.

Further actions against these individuals, as well as other circumstances of the attack, are being decided. According to Demchenko, the attackers seized a device for firing rubber bullets - it was found on one of the detainees.

Recall

According to media reports, on the evening of May 24, two men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania attacked a border guard. Journalist Vitaliy Glagola wrote that the border patrol responded to a signal mine, after which two men were found near the border. One of the border guards fired warning shots in the air, but the men did not stop, but attacked him, taking his gun. Running away, the offenders shot the border guard 5 times, but missed. They managed to escape across the border with the weapons.

