Two men detained in Romania for attacking a border guard during illegal border crossing

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 50177 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101868 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145063 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149571 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245472 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173100 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164561 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223125 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111518 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 43065 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55575 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 93275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33293 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223125 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209438 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222295 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 50177 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28704 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33293 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111518 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112832 views
Two men detained in Romania for attacking a border guard during illegal border crossing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15574 views

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, confirmed that Romanian law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border and may be involved in the attack on a border guard in Zakarpattia.

Two Ukrainians were detained in Romania who allegedly attacked a State Border Guard Service serviceman while trying to illegally cross the border at the Mukachevo border guard detachment in Zakarpattia. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As we can see, attempts to violate the state border do not stop, but sometimes the actions of the violators themselves are quite bold, as they also try to attack the border patrol. Such a situation occurred on Friday at the Mukachevo border guard detachment, when two offenders attacked a serviceman. We immediately informed the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine about this fact, as well as our colleagues on the other side of the border. Soon they reported that two offenders had been detained in this area

- Demchenko said.

He noted that the circumstances indicate that it was they who attacked the border guard.

Further actions against these individuals, as well as other circumstances of the attack, are being decided. According to Demchenko, the attackers seized a device for firing rubber bullets - it was found on one of the detainees.

According to media reports, on the evening of May 24, two men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania attacked a border guard. Journalist Vitaliy Glagola wrote that the border patrol responded to a signal mine, after which two men were found near the border. One of the border guards fired warning shots in the air, but the men did not stop, but attacked him, taking his gun. Running away, the offenders shot the border guard 5 times, but missed. They managed to escape across the border with the weapons.

Demchenko tells who can cross the border after the mobilization law comes into force23.05.24, 12:32 • 14693 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
mukachevoMukachevo

