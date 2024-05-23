Demchenko tells who can cross the border after the mobilization law comes into force

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63997 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143241 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236595 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171024 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205120 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108676 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44161 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104363 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39348 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231245 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218485 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9663 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104363 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108676 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158055 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156851 views
Demchenko tells who can cross the border after the mobilization law comes into force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14691 views

Demchenko said who can cross the border after the mobilization law comes into force, adding that border guards check paper military registration documents, not electronic ones.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said that due to the entry into force of the law on increased mobilization, reservists, persons recognized by the Military Qualification Commission as unfit for military service for health reasons, and those with three or more dependent children under 18 years of age will be able to cross the border. Demchenko said this during a briefing on Thursday, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

"The grounds for crossing the border are available to persons reserved during martial law, to persons recognized by the Military Qualification Commission as unfit for military service for health reasons, and to persons with three or more dependent children under 18. Those who are raising a child on their own, or those men who have a child under 18 and a wife who is performing military service. It also applies to other categories of citizens defined in Article 23 of the law "On mobilization preparation and mobilization", which defines the postponement of conscription," said Demchenko.

He noted that border guards currently do not check the additional presence of a military registration document that would give the right to cross the border to another category of citizens, which are specified in the rules for crossing the state border in separate paragraphs.

"In particular, this applies to people with disabilities, people accompanying people and children with disabilities. This also applies to citizens transporting humanitarian aid, as well as drivers engaged in international transportation of goods and passengers. And it also applies to employees of the railway transport, aviation and maritime industries," added Demchenko.

The spokesman once again emphasized that border guards check a paper military registration document with appropriate marks when crossing the border.

"These applications that everyone is now paying attention to are not military registration documents. When this procedure works, when a military registration document is already generated in electronic form, only then will border guards start accepting it as a document, and if it is spelled out in the rules for crossing the border," he added.

Demchenko also said that only a certain category of students is eligible for a pass, which was spelled out in the rules for crossing the state border.

"This does not apply to all students, but only to those who go on academic mobility," Demchenko summarized.

Recall

When crossing the border by men , border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application, but check only the military registration document with the appropriate marks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
polandPoland

