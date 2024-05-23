Demchenko tells who can cross the border after the mobilization law comes into force

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said that due to the entry into force of the law on increased mobilization, reservists, persons recognized by the Military Qualification Commission as unfit for military service for health reasons, and those with three or more dependent children under 18 years of age will be able to cross the border. Demchenko said this during a briefing on Thursday, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

"The grounds for crossing the border are available to persons reserved during martial law, to persons recognized by the Military Qualification Commission as unfit for military service for health reasons, and to persons with three or more dependent children under 18. Those who are raising a child on their own, or those men who have a child under 18 and a wife who is performing military service. It also applies to other categories of citizens defined in Article 23 of the law "On mobilization preparation and mobilization", which defines the postponement of conscription," said Demchenko.

He noted that border guards currently do not check the additional presence of a military registration document that would give the right to cross the border to another category of citizens, which are specified in the rules for crossing the state border in separate paragraphs.

"In particular, this applies to people with disabilities, people accompanying people and children with disabilities. This also applies to citizens transporting humanitarian aid, as well as drivers engaged in international transportation of goods and passengers. And it also applies to employees of the railway transport, aviation and maritime industries," added Demchenko.

The spokesman once again emphasized that border guards check a paper military registration document with appropriate marks when crossing the border.

"These applications that everyone is now paying attention to are not military registration documents. When this procedure works, when a military registration document is already generated in electronic form, only then will border guards start accepting it as a document, and if it is spelled out in the rules for crossing the border," he added.

Demchenko also said that only a certain category of students is eligible for a pass, which was spelled out in the rules for crossing the state border.

"This does not apply to all students, but only to those who go on academic mobility," Demchenko summarized.

Recall

When crossing the border by men , border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application, but check only the military registration document with the appropriate marks.