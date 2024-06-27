VAKS took into custody the mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the District Council with the possibility of bail of 30 million Hryvnia

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79530 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88299 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107807 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182742 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227820 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140212 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367057 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181322 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149401 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197791 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 79362 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88115 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88158 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107631 views
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 364 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9510 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11517 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15740 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36851 views
VAKS took into custody the mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the District Council with the possibility of bail of 30 million Hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13253 views

The mayor of Mukachevo, the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council and the former head of the Municipal Property Department of the city council were taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of 5 to 30 million hryvnias on suspicion of involvement in the sale of more than 3 hectares of communal land at a low price.

VAKS took into custody the mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the District Council with the possibility of bail of 30 million Hryvnia

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a measure of restraint for mayor of Mukachevo Andriy Baloha, Chairman of the Mukachevo District Council Mykhailo Lan and former head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council, who are suspected of selling 3 hectares of communal land for a song. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As stated in the report of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office,  on June 26, 2024, VAKS chose  a preventive measure for the mayor in Transcarpathia, who, together with other persons, is suspected of abusing his official position in order to sell a land plot of communal property with an area of more than 3 hectares at an undervalued price.

Thus, the court applied to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of making 30 million UAH of bail, with the assignment of appropriate procedural duties.

On the same day  VAKS chose a measure of restraint for the ex-head of the Department of the City Council in Transcarpathia.  the court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 2 months with the alternative of paying 5 million UAH of bail.

And already on June 27, the SAPO reported that VAKS chose a measure of restraint for the chairman of one of the district councils in Transcarpathia.  he was taken into custody with the alternative of paying a bail of UAH 30 million.

In case of bail, suspects will be assigned appropriate procedural duties.

Recall

On June 25, law enforcement officers detained The Mayor of Mukachevo Andrey Baloha and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council Mikhail Lan. They were convicted of involvement in corruption schemes during  the sale of a land plot in the city center. About it UNN reports with reference to the SBU. 

On June 26, the official was notified of suspicion.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

