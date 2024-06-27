VAKS took into custody the mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the District Council with the possibility of bail of 30 million Hryvnia

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a measure of restraint for mayor of Mukachevo Andriy Baloha, Chairman of the Mukachevo District Council Mykhailo Lan and former head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council, who are suspected of selling 3 hectares of communal land for a song. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As stated in the report of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office, on June 26, 2024, VAKS chose a preventive measure for the mayor in Transcarpathia, who, together with other persons, is suspected of abusing his official position in order to sell a land plot of communal property with an area of more than 3 hectares at an undervalued price.

Thus, the court applied to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of making 30 million UAH of bail, with the assignment of appropriate procedural duties.

On the same day VAKS chose a measure of restraint for the ex-head of the Department of the City Council in Transcarpathia. the court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 2 months with the alternative of paying 5 million UAH of bail.

And already on June 27, the SAPO reported that VAKS chose a measure of restraint for the chairman of one of the district councils in Transcarpathia. he was taken into custody with the alternative of paying a bail of UAH 30 million.

In case of bail, suspects will be assigned appropriate procedural duties.

Recall

On June 25, law enforcement officers detained The Mayor of Mukachevo Andrey Baloha and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council Mikhail Lan. They were convicted of involvement in corruption schemes during the sale of a land plot in the city center. About it UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

On June 26, the official was notified of suspicion.