Documents forged for "legalization" abroad: network of underground printing houses exposed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68826 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104761 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248587 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173723 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165053 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224936 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101796 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40067 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34753 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52897 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46504 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211111 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223785 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46504 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52897 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112546 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113463 views
Actual
Documents forged for "legalization" abroad: network of underground printing houses exposed

Documents forged for "legalization" abroad: network of underground printing houses exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17261 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralized a criminal organization that massively forged and sold Ukrainian and EU documents for "legalization" abroad, detaining 9 members and exposing underground printing houses in rented apartments and houses.

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized a criminal organization that massively forged and sold documents of Ukraine and the European Union. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

As a result of the operation, nine members of the group were detained in different regions of Ukraine. The offenders offered their clients forged documents for "legalization" in foreign countries, in particular in the European Union,

- the statement said.

Details

These included fake passports, EU residence permits, as well as driver's licenses and car registration certificates. The cost of such "services" ranged from 300 to 700 US dollars. The amount depended on the type and number of forgeries. It is documented that the offenders "stamped" up to fifty orders per day.

According to the investigation, the criminal organization operated in Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy and Dnipro regions.

The clandestine printing houses were set up in rented apartments and the defendants' own homes in Kharkiv and Mukachevo. There, the offenders installed special computer equipment and printers for printing on plastic cards using holographic film.

They offered finished products in specially created Telegram channels and sent them to customers via postal services.

During the searches at the suspects' places of residence and in their clandestine workshops, the following items were found:

  • Forged documents, stamps and seals;
  • equipment for manufacturing counterfeits;
  • computer equipment, mobile phones and draft records with evidence of criminal activity;
  • bank cards that received funds from the sale of counterfeits.

Currently, all detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2, Art. 255;
  • ч. 4 of Article 28, part 3 of Article 199;
  • ч. 4 of Article 28, part 3 of Article 358.

One of the organizers, who is hiding abroad, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under the same articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Criminal group forged certificates of no criminal record, powers of attorney and passports: Kharkiv region exposes criminal group1/25/24, 9:48 PM • 29499 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
mukachevoMukachevo
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising