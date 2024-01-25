ukenru
Criminal group forged certificates of no criminal record, powers of attorney and passports: Kharkiv region exposes criminal group

Criminal group forged certificates of no criminal record, powers of attorney and passports: Kharkiv region exposes criminal group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29500 views

In Kharkiv region, a criminal group engaged in forgery and sale of documents, whose services cost from $350 to $2000, was liquidated. The group members face up to 10 years in prison.

In Kharkiv region, a criminal group that produced and sold forged documents was eliminated. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

The attackers were six men and a woman. All of them are residents of Kharkiv, Kyiv and the region, aged 29 to 64. They forged documents at their place of residence, and customers received them by mail.

The cost of such services ranged from $350 to $2000. As it turned out, it was possible to become the owner of a fake driver's license for $350, and a Ukrainian passport for $1,200. Thus, the accomplices received about a million hryvnias in profit for a month of illegal transactions.

The defendants also forged certificates of no criminal record, powers of attorney, passports of other states, etc. The accomplices were in particular demand for documents that allowed men liable for military service to avoid mobilization or go abroad.

The main suspect has already been served with a notice of suspicion. The other members of the criminal group will soon be served suspicion notices under the same article. They face up to 10 years in prison.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergencies

