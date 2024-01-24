ukenru
Doctor who produced fake documents for tax evaders detained in Kyiv

Doctor who produced fake documents for tax evaders detained in Kyiv

Kyiv

 21604 views

A doctor was arrested in Kyiv for offering a man to make a fake ID for $9,000 so that he could avoid military service. If proven guilty, the suspect faces up to five years in prison.

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a doctor who promised to make a man a fake ID for $9,000, which would allow him to evade service in the Armed Forces. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office jointly with the SBU exposed a doctor of emergency medical care in Kyiv region for bribery.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 1 of Art. 369 (offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official) and Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 3 of Art. 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the agency summarized.

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. The suspect faces up to five years in prison.

Addendum

According to Mykola Habinet, deputy head of the Shevchenkivskyi police department, a 35-year-old resident of Kyiv region arranged a meeting with a potential "client" during which he promised to help the man get a deferral from mobilization.

For nine thousand US dollars, the suspect was to prepare a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service and a certificate of the military medical commission, according to which the man would be recognized as unfit for military service. We detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine directly on receiving the money

- said Gabinet.

Recall

Last year, border guards managed to detect more than 3,300 violators who tried to travel abroad using forged documents.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

