Czech bikers illegally crossed the Ukrainian border: how and why

In Transcarpathia, in the mountains, border guards of the Mukachevo detachment detained two motorcyclists who illegally entered Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the state border service of Ukraine.

Details

While patrolling the Ukrainian-Romanian section of the border, the Border Patrol found two men on motorcycles without documents. The bikers turned out to be citizens of the Czech Republic, and on the territory of Romania they made a motorcycle trip.

According to the border guards, the travelers did not pay attention to the elements of natural infrastructure that the site is equipped with. Therefore, during an extreme trip through the mountains, they did not notice how they got to the territory of Ukraine.

The citizens were returned to Romania by readmission, the state border guard service added.